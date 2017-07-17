Will ‘The Juice’ go loose? OJ Simpson’s parole hearing set for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON CITY, Nevada - OJ Simpson's fate lies in the hands of members of the Nevada Board of Parole.

Members will meet Thursday to discuss whether Simpson should be released from prison October 1st.

If Simpson's parole is granted, that means he will have served his minimum sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center.

Simpson was sentenced to a minimum of nine years to a maximum of 33 years for his role in a sports memorabilia robbery at a Las Vegas hotel in 2008.

OJ, who just turned 70, was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery after holding two memorabilia dealers in a room against their will.

Simpson was joined by five other men, some of whom were armed, though Simpson insisted he had no knowledge that anyone had a gun before entering the room.

He claimed he was trying to retrieve his own previously stolen belongings, such as footballs and sports photos, but the manner in which he did it landed him behind bars.

In 2013, Simpson told parole commissioners, "My crime was trying to retrieve for my family my own property that was stolen from me. I wish I had never gone to that room. I wish I had just said keep it and not worry about it."

The parole board did grant parole for some of Simpson's offenses at that time.

As for his release, Nevada defense attorney Dan Hill says Simpson could very well be granted parole Thursday with a release date in October.

"Simpson’s age, the fact that he was given parole on the first sentencing batch, weigh in his favor," Hill told CNN. "So does the fact that he was, by all accounts, a model prisoner, as does any acceptance of responsibility for his actions."

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her boyfriend Ron Goldman.

However, in 1997, Simpson was found liable for wrongful death in civil court and was ordered to pay the victims' families $33 million.

OJ also had planned to release a book in 2006 called "O.J. Simpson: If I Did It, Here's How It Happened."

However, due to an outrage over Simpson profiting from the murders, the book deal was canceled and a bankruptcy court later awarded the rights to Goldman's family, who changed the book's title to "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer."