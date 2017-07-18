Bottled water plant bringing facility and jobs to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY–New jobs and bottled water are coming to Oklahoma City.

Niagara Bottling is to setting-up shop in far west Oklahoma City on Sara Road.

KFOR’s news partner OKC Talk tracked down documents showing the new warehouse would be 340,00 square feet, plus  67,00 square feet of office space.

The Alliance for Economic Development tells OKC Talk there aren’t any agreements on incentives at this time, but that it is still a possibility.

In other cities plants like this employ up to 100 people.

No word or confirmation from Niagara’s headquarters.

Read more here. 

 

 

 