The second and final day of Big 12 Football Media Days in Frisco, Texas, featured Oklahoma State among the five teams in attendance.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy talks about his mullet, and Texas coach Tom Herman talks about kissing, yes kissing.

OSU punter Zach Sinor is putting on a mock Heisman Trophy campaign as well, that's amusing his teammates and coaches.

Dylan Buckingham and Nikki Kay report.