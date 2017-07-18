Deputies rescue 50 dogs from ‘despicable conditions’ inside Oklahoma home

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators say 50 dogs were rescued after they were found living in ‘despicable conditions’ inside an Oklahoma home, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

According to KXII, a woman in Choctaw County is suspected of hoarding dozens of dogs inside her home.

Witnesses called the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and told deputies that they found the skeletons of deceased dogs and feces four inches deep inside the home.

The woman who owns the home told law enforcement officers to leave her dogs alone, but investigators say the animals were confiscated for their own safety.

Many nearby residents showed up to the property to see if one of the 50 dogs discovered inside the home happened to be a missing pet.

The animals were all taken to Boswell Pet Rescue.