× Fate of underground bridge lies with Guthrie city council

GUTHRIE, Okla. – City officials are meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possible removal of a deteriorating underground bridge.

The bridge sits beneath Harrison Avenue and over old locker rooms, adjacent to the Jelsma Stadium built in the 1930s. Tenny Maker, director of Public Works for Guthrie, said the locker rooms have not been used since the early 1970s.

In late June, a critical fracture inspection recommended to reduce the weight limit on the portion of Harrison Avenue over the bridge from 12 tons to 3 tons.

Should the city council vote to demolish the underground bridge, Maker said a retaining wall would likely be needed to support the weight of dirt and gravel which would fill the current hollow space.

Another option is to repair the underground bridge, which would temporarily salvage the structure.

City manager Leroy Alsup tells NewsChannel 4 both options would cost about the same, adding he is leaning towards the option of removal.