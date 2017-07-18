× Frontier Airlines announces low-fare service between Oklahoma City and 3 new cities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Frontier Airlines has some exciting news for Oklahoma City residents.

The airline will launch new low-fare service between Oklahoma City and three new cities starting this fall.

Frontier will celebrate the new service with fares as low as $39 at flyfrontier.com.

The new cities from Oklahoma City include the following: Denver, Orlando and San Diego.

Frontier will operate these new routes with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right service in Oklahoma City,” said Sean Morahan, director-stations, Frontier Airlines. “Customers traveling from Oklahoma City now have a new significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Oklahoma City,” says Mark Kranenburg, director of airports. “Known for their low fares to more than 60 destinations, Frontier will be a great addition to our market. The nonstop cities announced today are some of the area’s favorites. I know our customers will appreciate the service and the prices.”

The picture below shows a summary of the new service:

To celebrate the new service from Oklahoma City to three new cities, Frontier is offering passengers a chance to win four round trip flights.

Click here for more information.

Our partners at OKC Talk alerted KFOR to Frontier Airlines announcement Tuesday morning.