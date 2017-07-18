‘Gang of goats’ terrorize Colorado business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. - A destructive gang of goats remains on the loose near Denver after police said the animals spent 30 minutes terrorizing a business on Monday, according to KDVR.

Employees at Kryptan Systems arrived at work on Monday to find the front doors' glass shattered.

"There was shattered glass everywhere. Instantly, we thought it was vandals of some sort," said Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company. "For 20 minutes, he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side too. I don't know why. That was just to be mean I guess."

After breaking the glass, the goats fled the scene.

"We understand the description is he's very hairy, has some large horns and is possibly hooved," Commander Jeff Fisher with the Louisville Police Department told KDVR.

It's suspected the goats escaped a nearby farm about a block away.

"Yeah, they're still out there somewhere, so protect your doors, everyone," Cappert said.