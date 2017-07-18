Highs continue to climb this week as heat dome moves overhead

Get ready for the hottest temperatures of the season so far, mainly late this week.

Highs today will soar to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 70s.

Highs will continue to climb this week as the heat dome moves overhead and strengthens.

Temperatures will peak Friday and Saturday with OKC reaching its first 100 degree high of the season.

The heat dome will weaken and slide east Sunday, allowing for a few storms through Monday.

Next week may be even hotter than this one!

Stay tuned for the latest and stay cool!