“I about fell over,” Oklahoma man talks about playing duet with Garth Brooks

VERA, Okla. – A Garth Brooks fan got the surprise of a lifetime during a recent concert at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I was 8-years-old when I first saw Garth, and I knew right then and there that’s what I wanted to do with my life,” said Jonathan Chasteen.

When Chasteen learned that Garth Brooks was coming to Oklahoma City for four shows, he knew he had to get tickets.

After purchasing tickets for the concert, Chasteen says his wife had an idea.

“She decided she wanted to make a poster for me, and I told her no, they were probably going to throw it away,” Chasteen told KJRH.

She made the poster anyway, proclaiming ‘My husband is a musician because of you!’

Little did he know that the poster would be allowed into the arena and would catch the eye of his idol.

“He got around to us and said, ‘Now, I’ve seen this poster all night and I’ve got to ask you what this is about,” he said. “He said, ‘Come here.’ And I about fell over.”

Chasteen was invited on stage and was allowed to play a song with the country music star.

When Brooks told him to keep the guitar, Chasteen says he couldn’t hold the tears back.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know what I would be doing right now. I mean, I developed that love for music through his music. It was just awesome,” he said.