“It started hissing and growling,” Edmond woman spots bobcat at local park

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond woman is warning others after she says she encountered a bobcat at a popular park.

Deanna Conway says she and her dog were walking the trails when they came across the cat.

“Right over there where the brown post was at. It was laying on the trail,” she said. “It was a large cat. Like I said, just a little bit smaller than my dog, who’s a big dog.”

Conway says she backed up slowly but the cat charged her.

“As it got to us, it started hissing and growling. It was just stopped right in front us showing its teeth," she said.

She say she kept yelling for help but no one was around. Eventually, the cat ran away.

“I think the most important thing is, to make people aware that there is wildlife that’s here and the bobcats that can obviously be aggressive,” she said.

The City of Edmond says it is aware of the situation and wildlife is common at Mitch Park because it borders a rural area. The city urges people to be vigilant of wild animals and always use caution.

However, the city said it has no plans of searching for or capturing the cat.