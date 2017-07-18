× Leon Russell’s Oklahoma studio could be placed on register

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa church that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Tulsa native Leon Russell converted into a recording studio could be nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oklahoma Historic Preservation Review Committee is to vote Thursday on whether to nominate Tulsa’s Church Studio to the list.

Oklahoma History Center architectural historian Lynda Ozan told the Tulsa World that the connection to Russell is the reason the building is being considered for nomination.

Listing on the national register must be approved by the National Park Service.

Russell bought the Grace Methodist Episcopal Church in 1972 and converted it into a recording studio.

Russell, who died in November at age 74, is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.