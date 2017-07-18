Lindsey Street bridge over I-35 in Norman to open Friday

NORMAN, Okla. – The Lindsey Street bridge over I-35 in Norman is expected to reopen on Friday.

The City of Norman is inviting everyone to walk, bike, rollerblade and more, over the new bridge before it opens to motor traffic.

Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., everyone is invited to come celebrate the opening and all ages are welcome.

Parking will be available at Lander’s Chevrolet of Norman at 1221 Ed Noble Parkway. Everyone is asked to meet on the west side of the Lindsey Street bridge at 9 a.m. Friday for the ribbon cutting and first walk across the bridge.

Everyone will be need to be off the bridge by 10 a.m. as crews finish final preparations before opening to motor traffic later in the day.

The bridge and on-ramps will formally open to motorists in the late afternoon/evening on Friday, July 21.