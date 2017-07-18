× Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Oklahoma City police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer last week.

On July 13, an Oklahoma City police officer was attempting to check on a man who was walking along Morgan Rd.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer pulled up behind the man and turned on his siren. However, the report states that the man ignored him and continued walking away from him.

The officer got out of his car and placed his hand on the man’s shoulder. At that point, the affidavit states that the man hit the officer in the chest and cursed at him.

When the officer told the man, who was identified as 57-year-old Danny Deviney, to calm down, Deviney allegedly began hitting the officer.

During the struggle, the officer’s body worn camera was knocked off his uniform.

Deviney was taken into custody on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.