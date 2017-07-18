Officials confirm 3 people killed, including 2 children, in tragic crash on I-35 in Purcell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - Officials have confirmed three people were killed, including two children, in a tragic crash on I-35 in Purcell Monday afternoon.

Around 3:24 p.m., Erin Van Horn, 40, was driving a 2014 GMC Yukon on I-35 near mile marker 91 in Purcell when she crashed into a semi-truck.

Six children were in the GMC Yukon at the time of the crash.

Two of the children, a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Horn was transported to a local hospital were she was later pronounced dead.

The other four children, three 13-year-old girls and a 7-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital.

The three 13-year-old girls are in critical condition, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 7-year-old girl was treated and released, the OHP report states.

Details of the crash are still being investigated.