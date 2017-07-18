Officials: Three arrested for murder of Oklahoma man

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were taken into custody in connection to the murder of an Oklahoma man.

Authorities say 41-year-old Harold Jones was last seen on June 29 and was reported missing by family members on July 5.

On July 8, officers in Texas made a traffic stop involving a person driving Jones’ missing truck.

The driver told investigators that he bought the truck in Clarksville, Texas.

Following leads in Clarksville, Oklahoma investigators were led to a well north of Idabel where they found Jones’ body.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 42-year-old Marvin Earl Baty, 31-year-old Heath Melancon and 25-year-old Bo Greenwood on one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities say they believe that Jones was killed while the suspects were trying to steal his truck.