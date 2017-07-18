Oklahoma City man arrested for murder months after fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested months after a shooting left one man dead and another man injured in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:35 p.m. on May 2nd, police were called to a shooting near S.W. 39th and Brookline Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Humberto Melendez dead in the street.

Police say the man appeared to have been shot to death.

They also located a second victim, identified as 29-year-old Manuel Saucedo, inside a vehicle which was parked in the intersection.

Saucedo was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Today, months after the fatal shooting, police announced an arrest in the case.

David Herrera, 21, was arrested for first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and shooting with intent to kill.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.