Oklahoma man sentenced to 365 years in prison for rape

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man was sentenced to 365 years in prison for rape Tuesday.

42-year-old Shawn Freeman was found guilty of 14 counts of first degree rape, kidnapping, sodomy and robbery back in May.

Police say Freeman was a “serial rapist.”

Back in 2015, he raped, kidnapped, sodomized and robbed four different women.

Fox 23 reports that during the trial, some of the victims said he pretended to be a Tulsa police officer.

Freeman’s attorney said Freeman “maintains his innocence” and that he did not commit the crimes.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced Freeman to four life sentences for rape, plus 185 years, totaling 365.

He must also pay more than $100,000 in fines.