OU student kidnapped, raped by husband after he comes to U.S. on suspicion of infidelity 

NORMAN, Okla. - A surprise visit from an exchange student's husband resulted in her kidnapping and rape. And now, her husband is wanted by police.

The 21-year-old victim and a male classmate were getting into her car on June 22 when they were attacked by two men.

One was her husband, who investigators said came here suspecting she was being unfaithful.

The other is believed to be a translator, someone to help her husband navigate the area.

According to assistant district attorney SuAnne Carlson, the victim's husband had reached out to the OU student services office that works with exchange students to try to find her, but found her by other means.

And according to the affidavit, he was intimidating the victim's friend, waiving their marriage license in front of him, telling him he would kill him if he said anything.

The two men forced the victim and her friend into the car, driving them to John Saxon Road.

"After, for lack of a better word, interrogating him, they determined it's 'a family matter,'" said Carlson.

The victim's husband then kicked her friend out of the car, and ordered her to take them to her apartment, but she told police she was able to convince them to go to their hotel instead.

"She talks them out of going to her apartment, she doesn't want them to know where she lives," Carlson said.

According to the affidavit, she said her husband had threatened to kill her with a knife in the past and she was worried about the knives in her apartment.

At the hotel, he locked the victim in a room with him. The other man was in an adjacent room.

That's where she told investigators her husband beat her, choked her while smothering her with a pillow, and raped her twice.

She told police that happened many times before in China.

"We're told by the victim that there were other assaults but there are not any cases pending and that law enforcement was not very helpful at the time," Carlson said.

He forced her to agree to go back to China with him, but the next day, she was able to escape. When they were leaving, she told them she accidentally left something in the hotel.

"When she went back in and they weren't at her elbow, she was able to make her escape," Carlson said.

The victim was so fearful of her husband, she fled to Dallas, but her friend convinced her to return and report the incident to police.

Carlson said it was the right thing to do.

"Oftentimes, women victims of sexual assault from other cultures are usually much more reluctant to come forward and report because they normally don’t get the type of support and protection where they’re originally from," she said.

Meanwhile, investigators discovered the victim's husband was able to get on a return flight to China.

Carlson said there are currently no plans to extradite him, but that authorities here should be notified if he tries to return.