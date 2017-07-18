× Police: Man arrested on several counts of rape, lewd acts with a child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man on several counts of rape and lewd acts after a child came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

In June, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were notified about the allegations.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told her mother that 35-year-old Martine Balderas had touched her “intimate parts” when she was just 10-years-old.

When the victim’s mother pressed for more information, the victim told her that Balderas “put his private parts in my private parts” but refused to tell her anything else.

The victim’s mother called police and said that she was concerned that Balderas would flee to Mexico if he found out that he was being investigated.

Balderas was arrested on three counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 and four counts of first-degree rape.