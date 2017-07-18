Police: Man used store’s crowbar to break into cash register

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole hundreds of dollars from a Walmart cash register using a piece of the store's merchandise.

"If an area is not manned, it can be easy to walk in there, take something and walk out," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

However, that doesn't mean cameras aren't nearby.

"In this case, there were several cameras that caught several images," Knight said.

The store's surveillance images capture a man walk quickly through the Belle Isle Walmart, clearly on a mission.

"He's very resourceful. He goes in there with absolutely no tools or anything, goes back to automotive section, noticing that nobody is back there working," Knight said.

Then, police said he grabbed a crowbar from one of the shelves and used it to pry open the cash register, getting away with cash.

"He simply walks in, takes it and walks out, completely undetected," Knight said.

According to the police report, the suspect got away with $1,195.

While no arrests have been made at this point, police are thankful the surveillance footage is easy to make out.

"Good enough images that anyone who knows him will recognize him," Knight said.

If you think you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.