× Report: Oklahoma one of America’s 10 worst states to live in 2017

OKLAHOMA – A new report lists Oklahoma as one of America’s 10 worst states to live in 2017.

According to CNBC, Oklahoma is the third worst state to live in, based on quality of life.

“Heavy tobacco use — yes, Okies are smoky — contributes to one of the highest rates of premature death in the nation. The state has one of the worst infant mortality rates, and reported mental health issues are widespread. Despite that, Oklahoma ranks in the bottom five states for health insurance coverage. Attractions in this state are relatively few, leaving this state with a host of problems to address sooner rather than later.”

You can read CNBC’s full report here.

The top 10 worst states to live in 2017, according to CNBC, include: