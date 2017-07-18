“They’re always talking about having a family,” 9-year-old has spent half of his life moving around in foster care

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drake is 9-years-old, very active and very shy.

Drake doesn’t say a lot but he is definitely engaged when he is playing sports.

His caregivers say being shy is pretty normal for Drake.

“I would best explain him as quiet until you get around him and he gets to know you and feels comfortable with you,” John Stokes, Adoption Transition Unit employee for DHS, said.

He says his favorite movie is ‘Iron Man,’ but he hopes to be a hero in real life.

He says he wants to be a police office “because they save people’s lives.”

Drake has been in DHS custody for five years and has lived in five homes since October.

“It would be cool if I just stayed at a home,” he said.

Stokes says it is challenging for Drake to pack up and move all of the time, especially when it comes to learning the rules of a new foster home.

“Kids want structure. Even the ones that say they don’t want it, they’re the kids that want it the most, and Drake’s not different than any of those other kids,” Stokes said.

Structure and a warm hug from someone who won’t give him back to the state.

“They’re always talking about having a family. Someone to call their own. Somebody that they know no matter what they do right or wrong, any mistake, will be there for him,” Stokes said.

Drake says he loves the foster family he’s currently with, but knows it could change at any given moment so he’s got to be ready for what’s next.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767.2955.

