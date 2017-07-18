Video shows man break into register at local Walmart by using piece of merchandise

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who stole hundreds of dollars from a Walmart cash register using a piece of merchandise.

On June 8th, surveillance cameras captured a man steal cash from the register in the automotive section of the Belle Isle Walmart.

The video shows the suspect grab a crowbar from a shelf, use it to pry open the cash register, and get away with the money without anyone noticing.

According to the police report, the suspect stole $1,195.

Call crime stoppers at (405)235-7300 if you recognize the suspect.