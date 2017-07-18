× Walmart will be rewarding students who give back to the community

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Retail giant Walmart has announced that they are on a mission to pack some powerful positivity into the back-to-school season by honoring students known as “Everyday Heroes.”

The retailer says they will spotlight students who are giving back to both their communities and schools in heroic ways with their “Everyday Heroes” campaign.

Walmart says they will be joining forces with school districts and college campuses all across the United States to identify these deserving students.

Once the students are chosen, they will be surprised at the start of the school year, with free school gear!

“We know there are kids all over the country who are making a difference in their communities,” said Walmart Spokesperson Erin Hulliberger.

“This year, we want to honor our young community heroes, ordinary kids who are doing extraordinary things, by giving them everything they need to conquer the school year like the superheroes they are.”

Once school is back in session, Walmart says they will work to recognize these “Everyday Heroes” in front of their peers by stocking their lockers and backpacks with the latest school essentials to help own the school year like a hero.

Walmart is gearing up for the new school year with efforts to make the hectic shopping experience easier for everyone.

The retailer is now making it easier for parents who may not have the time to walk in and browse the store during their busy day.

Walmart has significantly expanded the number of items customers can order online and pick up in its stores, with tens of thousands more items across all categories since last year.

This pickup option can be especially convenient for college students as well as parents who decide to shop for back-to-college items on Walmart.com and would like to pick their items up closer to campus.

Walmart has also begun to use additional resources to help make back-to-school shopping easier by integrating TeacherLists into their own back-to-school shopping destination which can be found here.

The tool enables customers to connect with classrooms to get school supply lists directly from teachers – so this is not a “best guess” supply list; it comes straight from the students’ teachers.

Using their zip code to search, customers can quickly find their individual classroom list or shop from a general grade supplies list.

With the simple click of the “Add All to Cart” button, customers can instantly add all items to their basket then choose whether to pick up the items at their local store or have them shipped to their home.

Many of the top back-to-school items on Walmart.com are available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

Currently, nearly 500,000 classroom lists are available for search, with the number expected to exceed more than a million by the end of August.

Click here to visit the Walmart blog for more information.