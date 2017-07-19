11-year-old Oklahoma boy asks friends to give to anti-bullying organization as birthday gift

OKLAHOMA – An 11 year-old boy, whose kind heart sets him apart, recently shocked his mother with a decision he made.

Breadon told his mom he didn’t want gifts for his upcoming birthday. Instead, he wanted the money that friends might have spent for gifts to go to his favorite organization, “Knock Out Bullying.”

Breadon, who has autism, belongs to that organization. He and his other special needs classmates get together to learn life skills.

“It teaches them a lot. It teaches them how to stand up for themselves whenever they’re in any altercation. And, to stand up for other people. That’s our main goal,” said Stacy Hatcher, who schedules the meetings for Breadon and his friends.

The kids gather at Yukon’s Route 66 Park where they can relax and fish in the pond.

Breadon’s principal, Scott Hein, nominated him for Pay It 4Ward.

“Breadon just finished his fifth grade year at Lakeview Elementary”, Mr. Hein says. He is one of the most kind, most compassionate students who has ever walked our hallways. He looks out for others. He’s friendly. He’s always looking for a way to make the school better. Very compassionate”.

