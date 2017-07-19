Crews battle large house fire, extreme heat in Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A large house fire in Edmond, near Victoria Place and Ketch Drive, leaves a family homeless Wednesday night.

"That occupant was able to get a dog out and himself out," said Deputy Chief Chris Denton.

The fire broke out from the back of the home, sending flames and smoke reaching as high as the sky. The fire department arrived on the scene within minutes.

"We got the call at 25 minutes after 2, and we got here seven minutes later," Denton said.

Luckily, no was hurt, but the fire wasn't the only battle crews had to fight Wednesday.

"This heat is extremely difficult on these firefighters," Denton said.

With one of the hottest days so far this year, firefighters worked hard to put out the blaze, and stay cool and hydrated.

"Things that posed problems on this was obviously we're looking at 100 degree temperatures," Denton said.

He also said the weather and equipment made putting out the fire a lot harder than what crews expected.

"We get in these jackets that are double layer. They protect us very well in keeping the heat out, but that also keeps the heat in," he said.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.