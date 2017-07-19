× Crews respond to house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have responded to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near N.W. 11th and Penn.

One adult female has made it out safely, and nobody else was inside.

The fire’s now been put out.

There’s no word on the cause at this time.

This is the second fire the crews have responded to on Wednesday.

They have been rotating in and out, working as quickly as possible and to stay hydrated because of the heat.

EMSA was on standby.

TAC 1: Reported house fire near the 2100 block of NW 11th — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 19, 2017

TAC 1: Fire out 2100 block NW 11th. Primary search reveals no victims. pic.twitter.com/rxxZjdSOOf — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 19, 2017

TAC 1: 2100 block NW 11th. One adult female made it out safely. Nobody else in home. pic.twitter.com/seVghP04WM — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 19, 2017

Hard working firefighters in this heat; it makes a hot job even hotter! pic.twitter.com/nqhjbGcdbr — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 19, 2017