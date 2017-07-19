Crews respond to house fire in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have responded to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near N.W. 11th and Penn.
One adult female has made it out safely, and nobody else was inside.
The fire’s now been put out.
There’s no word on the cause at this time.
This is the second fire the crews have responded to on Wednesday.
They have been rotating in and out, working as quickly as possible and to stay hydrated because of the heat.
EMSA was on standby.
35.467560 -97.516428