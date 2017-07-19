Dallas man accused of abuse charged in separate death of boy

DALLAS – A Dallas man who was under investigation by state authorities for abusing a young boy has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of the boy’s brother.

27-year-old Brandon Gordy was being held Wednesday in the Dallas County jail.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Dallas Morning News shows he’s accused of fatally beating his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, Darwin Delgado.

Gordy claimed the child fell in a bathtub last week but a medical examiner said the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

The warrant indicates state Child Protective Services had an open case on Gordy relating to the abuse of Darwin’s 3-year-old brother.

A lawyer for Gordy could not be reached for comment.

Officials have been working to improve CPS operations in light of high turnover among case workers and other problems.

Gordy is being held on a bond of more than $1 million.