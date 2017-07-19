DNA evidence leads prosecutors to drop charges against man accused of murdering boy

HOUSTON, Texas – A community in Texas is seeking justice following the brutal murder of a boy on his way home from school.

In May of 2016, investigators say 11-year-old Josue Flores was walking home from Marshall Middle School when he was brutally stabbed to death.

Less than a month later, 27-year-old Andre Jackson was arrested and charged with the brutal attack.

At the time, Flores’ family members said they believed justice was being served.

However, new evidence has rocked the case and is forcing detectives to take another look at the murder.

More than a year later, Jackson was released and the charges against him were dropped due to DNA evidence.

According to KTRK, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the results of blood analysis are “at best inconclusive” and “in some ways exclude” Jackson as a suspect.

Prosecutors and the Houston Police Department say Jackson remains a suspect in the case