OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews have responded to an injury crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday near 18th and Lincoln.

Crews said multiple vehicles were involved, including a trooper.

The trooper and another person have been transported to a hospital to be treated.

Vehicle accident NE 18th / Lincoln. OHP Trooper and one other person will be transported. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 19, 2017

Accident involving trooper at 18th and Lincoln. Driver ran red light and t-boned trooper. Both transported with minor injuries. @kfor pic.twitter.com/xIRuTnQaXx — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) July 19, 2017