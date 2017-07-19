× EMSA: Paramedics respond to 45 heat-related calls following ‘Heat Alert’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paramedics say the high temperatures have forced them to respond to dozens of heat-related incidents over the past week.

EMSA paramedics issued a ‘Heat Alert’ this past Friday after medics responded to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Since the alert was issued, officials say they have responded to 45 heat-related calls.

As temperatures near triple digits, paramedics are warning citizens to be extremely careful while outdoors.

EMSA urges citizens to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, Tips for staying healthy in the heat: Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity