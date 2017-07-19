× Failed turbine blade investigation could take months, company says

ENID, Okla. — Nearly two months after a blade broke off a turbine at an Enid farm, investigators are still investigating the root cause of the incident.

In late May, a blade broke off a turbine part of a wind farm on Breckinridge Road and flew into a cornfield. Ken Carpenter, the owner of the 160 acre cornfield, tells Newschannel 4 the incident left his corn flattened and destroyed.

Since the May 31 incident, the turbine has resumed to normal operated. The blade was replaced by its manufacturer General Electric.

Part of the damaged blade has been collected by the company as they complete their investigation, while the other part remains on the Breckenridge property.

The Enid property is one of 13 wind farms in Oklahoma operated by NextEra Energy. Company spokesman Bryan Garner describes the incident as nothing more than an equipment failure issue; however, he admits it doesn’t happen often.

“It`s rare that equipment problems happen but with anything mechanical, from time to time parts do fail,” says Garner. “When they do, we replace them safely and as quickly as possible.”

Garner says the investigation into the cause of the blade failure could take months. We’re told NextEra Energy is prepared to pay for any crop damage or land impacted as a result of this incident.