FBI: Pipe bomb found in Oklahoma man’s apartment has unusual features

TULSA, Okla. – A preliminary FBI investigation has determined that an explosive found in the Oklahoma apartment of a man accused of setting off a pipe bomb near a military recruiting office had unusual features usually seen outside the U.S.

Last week, officers with the bomb squad were called to an explosion at the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Center in Bixby.

Fortunately, no one was injured since the recruitment center was closed at the time.

Investigators say the suspect threw a pipe bomb, which was concealed with a military style ammunition can, at the office, the affidavit states.

Officials identified 28-year-old Benjamin Roden as the person of interest in the case after receiving a tip about comments he made on social media.

Roden, a former Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force, was trained as a firefighter but wanted to be trained as an electrician by the U.S. Air Force, court documents state.

However, he resigned when he discovered he could not complete all necessary training required to become a certified electrician.

Roden’s last commanding officer before he resigned told authorities Roden was “smart and capable of constructing electronic devices.”

His former commanding officer said Roden “hated the military and had received disciplinary actions for his conduct.”

He reportedly wanted to quit the Air Force and join the U.S. Marines.

When Roden was not accepted by the U.S. Marines, he allegedly blamed the U.S. Air Force, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, when authorities went to Roden’s apartment, they reportedly found items associated with the manufacturing of explosive devices and two other pipe bombs.

The Tulsa World reports that court documents show the FBI determined that one of two pipe bombs found in Roden’s apartment in Tulsa utilized two 9-volt batteries and magnets.

A government affidavit states that the nature of the pipe bomb was “unusual for Oklahoma,” and that it had features “typically seen in other parts of the world.”

Roden is facing charges for malicious damage to federal property by use of explosive, destruction of federal property and use of explosive to commit federal felony.

A competency hearing is set for Aug. 29.