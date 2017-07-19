Firefighters battle house fire in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials say a fire on Wednesday afternoon caused extensive damage to an Edmond home.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a home near Victoria Place and Ketch Place in Edmond on a house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the house.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.

Firefighters were working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

At this point, it is not clear how much damage the fire caused to the home.