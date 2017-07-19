× Grady County deputy terminated after charges dropped in reckless driving case

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A Grady County deputy has been fired following a bizarre arrest of a deputy in a neighboring county.

According to the arrest affidavit, Grady County Deputy Ryan Lake pulled over former McClain County Deputy Joshua Shaw for reckless driving.

The affidavit states that Shaw was driving 128 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

Sources told NewsChannel 4 that this was not the first interaction Shaw had with a member of the Lake family.

Shaw was arrested on a reckless driving charge and two counts of violating open container laws. As a result, he was let go from the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Less than a week later, those charges were dismissed after the Grady County Sheriff’s Office asked District Attorney Jason Hicks to not prosecute Shaw.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said it was still investigating the arrest.

On Tuesday, Chickasha Express-Star reported that the sheriff’s office had terminated the employment of Deputy Ryan Lake.