Inmate dead after altercation at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate is dead after an altercation at the Oklahoma County Jail, officials say.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 18th, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say there was an altercation involving inmates in a holding area on the 8th floor.

When detention staff responded, Maurice Pendleton, 36, needed to be transported to the medical unit as a result of the altercation, jail officials said.

Pendleton was transported to a local hospital around 12:30 p.m. due to his injuries.

He was later pronounced dead around 5 p.m.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the sheriff’s office are looking into the inmate’s death.

The exact cause of death with be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pendleton was booked into jail on July 11th on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm after a felony conviction.