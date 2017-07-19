Man arrested after USPS tracks pot-filled package to southwest side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man was arrested last week after the United States Postal Service and Oklahoma City Police discovered a package delivered to his home contained several pounds of marijuana.

Jose Ramirez-Uribe, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after investigators were brought to his home in the 1500 block of SW 30th Street last Wednesday morning for a report of a "possible drug package" being delivered to his address.

According to court documents, the United States Postal Inspector contacted the Oklahoma City Police that morning about a suspect package, possibly filled with drugs, that was to be delivered to a southwest side home.

A search warrant affidavit says a package was spotted on the front porch. Ramirez-Uribe told investigators when confronted after he left the house, drove around the block and came back, that "he saw the package and it was not his..." and that "he just left to find the postman."

Court documents say when the postal inspector opened the package, he spotted "bundles of marijuana in plastic wrapped heat sealed bags (sic)" with "approximately 6 pounds of marijuana."

When officers searched the home, they found more than one pound of marijuana, digital scales, several cell phones and more than $1,700 in cash.

Ramirez-Uribe is facing multiple drug-related charges.