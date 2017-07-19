× Man found dead after going swimming at Turner Falls with friend

DAVIS, Okla. – A man was found dead early Wednesday morning after going swimming at Turner Falls with his friend.

Officials say that around 2:30 a.m., a man called police saying that he and a friend had gone swimming at the Falls Swimming area inside Turner Falls Park.

The man told police that he last saw his friend getting in the water, but he couldn’t find him.

Multiple crews, including the Davis Police Department, the Davis Fire Department and the Murray County EMS, searched for the missing man.

Around 4:10 a.m., the missing man, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Guerrero, was found in approximately 10 feet of water.

Officials say attempts to revive Guerrero were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Falls Swimming Area was closed at the time of the incident.