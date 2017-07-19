Massive fire at Lake Texoma marina destroys several boats

POTTSBORO, Texas – Several boats were damaged following a fire at Lake Texoma on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the boats were all parked at Highport Marina and the flames were confined to U Dock.

However, firefighters say the flames either damaged or destroyed 20 boats parked near the dock.

Boat owners at the scene told KTEN that the total damage could reach about $1 million.

“You may be aware that there was a major fire on U Dock this morning. The good news is that everyone is safe with no injuries,” Highport Marina posted on Facebook. “At this time, the source of the fire is not known, and we will not know the cause until we get the official report from the Fire Department. The fire on U Dock was extensive, and the dock itself is not salvageable. Unfortunately, several of the boats on that dock have been impacted, and we are contacting each of the U Dock slip members to discuss relocation and repair of their vessels. We will update all of you once we have a plan in place to address the replacement of U Dock. We would like to sincerely thank the first responders who were on the scene, as well as our employees and customers who were at the marina and helped keep others safely away from the fire.”