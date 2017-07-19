Oklahoma City man charged with making bomb threat, child sexual exploitation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been charged with making a bomb threat as well as child sexual exploitation.

33-year-old Robert Shane Apgar has been charged with falsely and maliciously reporting that his estranged ex-wife intended to blow up the Grady County Courthouse and with child exploitation and child pornography crimes.

According to the first count of a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury Tuesday, Apgar was online on December 1, 2015, and sent false information about an attempt to bomb the Grady County Courthouse.

An affidavit filed on May 2, 2017, explained that this threat was made anonymously to the FBI by email. The email stated that the bombing would be carried out by a person later identified as Apgar’s ex-wife. He has been known to threaten her before.

On December 8, 2015, the FBI executed a search warrant at an Oklahoma City residence where Apgar was living with his mother.

Pornographic images of prepubescent children from October 2015 were found during the search.

According to Count 2 of Tuesday’s indictment, Apgar attempted to persuade, induce, and entice a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of transmitting video images of that conduct.

Count 3 says Apgar used a facility of interstate commerce to send images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. And County 4 states Apgar possessed images with intent to view them after they had been transported.

If convicted of making a bomb threat, Apgar could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

A conviction on Count 2 would carry a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison. Count 3 would lead to a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, while a conviction on Count 4 would carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.