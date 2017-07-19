Oklahoma man accused of being a serial rapist arrested

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is accused of being a serial rapist was arrested.

37-year-old Michael Dickson had a warrant for his arrest out of Oklahoma City for sexual battery. He was arrested in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Officials believe Dickson may have targeted homeless women.

Fox 23 reports one of the women told police Dickson punched her in the face. Another victim was able to pick Dickson from a photo lineup.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not come forward yet.

Dickson is currently being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond on hold for Oklahoma County.

He faces two complaints of rape in the first degree and one domestic assault and battery complaint.