Oklahoma nursing home patient found dead in creek

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma nursing home patient was found dead in a creek last week.

Larry Herren, 69, had been living at Lakeland Manor, an assisted living center in Ardmore, for just two days when he disappeared in the middle of the night.

Lakeland Manor manager Gary Porter told KXII that his staff was with Herren moments before he disappeared.

“About 15 minutes later, they went back to the room to check again on him, and he was gone,” Porter told KXII.

When they couldn’t locate the man around the facility, they called police.

“Our people are free to come and go as they please,” Porter said. “Our policies indicate they should sign themselves out at the nurses station, so we know that they’ve left the facility. Mr. Herren did not do that.”

Two weeks after he was reported missing, his body was found in a creek nearby by a group of children, KTEN reports.

Porter told KXII that he wants to emphasize that Lakeland Manor is not a lock-down facility and that their residents are allowed to leave voluntarily 24/7.

Although police said there were no sign of foul play, they are investigating how the man ended up in the creek.