× Phoenix Vendor Mall July Giveaway

PHOENIX VENDOR MALL has 15,000 square feet with 50 booths full of antique treasures to delight the entire family! Furniture, collectibles, artisan jewelry, steam punk, shabby chick, wall art, wearable art, consignment and often offers tag sales in various booths with tons of unique vendors!

During the month of July, we are offering a chance for one lucky person to Win a Set of four (4) Vintage Beach Padded Patio Iron Bistro Parlor Metal Chairs!

Please LIKE US on Facebook and then enter the contest for a chance to WIN!!!

Contest Dates: July 19th – July 31st