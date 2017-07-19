“That was my first red flag,” Police warn of metro group accused of stealing items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A warning for anyone trying to make sales online, police are looking for a woman who has admitted to ripping them off, and said she doesn't work alone.

There are two warrants out for Angelica Brinlee of Oklahoma City, accused of meeting people under the pretense of buying items they're selling online, then stealing the items instead.

According to an affidavit, Brinlee told police she's part of a group that has stolen numerous items from people. She named her boyfriend as the leader of the group.

One of her alleged victims is Jake Dilbeck. He put a $1,300 ring on Craigslist to sell, and got a response via Facebook from an account belonging to Shamika Shelton.

They set up the sale at the Walmart in Moore, but it wasn't Shamika Shelton who showed up.

Dilbeck said it was Brinlee in the passenger seat, and another woman who was driving the black Chevy Cobalt that showed up.

"When they pulled up, the person who contacted me wasn't the person in the car. That was my first red flag," Dilbeck said. "I should have known."

She asked to try on the ring and he reluctantly conceded, and instead of giving it back, the two started to drive away.

"I reached my arm inside the car and held on sideways to the car," Dilbeck said, "and they started to drive off with me on the side of the car. Probably about 10-feet before I had to let go."

Capt. Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma Police Department said Brinlee is also wanted for stealing a cell phone the same way.

"Whatever property you're selling, like if it's a ring, or a cell phone, or something of that nature, what she wants to do is she wants to get that item back in her car, then she drives off without paying for it," Capt. Mathews said.

As the investigation continues, he said officers will continue to find what other cases they've been involved in and who the other players are.

When it comes to making online sales, Mathews said one of the best ways to make sure a sale is legitimate is to set up the transaction for inside a police station.