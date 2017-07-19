“We don’t need that mess on our street,” Several arrests made after Airbnb home used as brothel 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several people were arrested after investigators discovered an Airbnb home was being used as a brothel.

A Memphis couple had rented out their home on Airbnb while they went on vacation.

Officials say Travis Young, 23, rented the property and allegedly pimped out two women, Tahlia Hecht, 21, and Shanice Johnson, 24.

WREG reports that neighbors counted 31 men had stopped by the home since Friday. They found ads on several websites that featured Hecht in "provocative poses, promising 'pure satisfaction' and a 'relaxed time with your new favorite (cat emoji).'"

“For the first few guys I thought, ‘I’m not really seeing what I’m seeing here,’ but after a while, it became pretty clear,” said Jeff, a neighbor.

Hecht reportedly charged $80 for a half-hour and then $120 for a full hour.

“If you’re not — do your due diligence — and find out who you’re renting to, especially the short-term opportunities, I guess this is what can happen,” said neighbor Kevin Lambert.

Three children were found inside the home. They are now in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

Police also found drugs, a possible stolen gun, and more than $4,000 in cash at the home.

“If you’re gonna come over here and try to do some silly stuff, you’re gonna get caught,” Lambert said. “Glad it’s all over with. We don’t need that mess on our street.”

Airbnb sent the following statement to WREG: