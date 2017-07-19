Young girl spreading joy to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers following crash

MOORE, Okla. — A young girl is spreading some joy to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers following a crash that critically injured one of their own.

Lt. Heath Meyer was seriously injured while putting out stop sticks during a pursuit in Moore.

The wife of an OHP trooper told NewsChannel 4 this has been hard on her husband and his department.

She said while on patrol in Moore a few days after the accident, her husband stopped at a gas station and a young girl named Lyla and her dad were handing out cards and bracelets to the troopers.

Lyla said she wanted to let them know she’s praying for them after the recent events.

The woman said both her husband and the other troopers there were moved by this kind gesture.