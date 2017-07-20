10-year-old Oklahoma boy hospitalized for 236 days finally gets to go home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - It was good news for a 10-year-old boy from Little Axe, Oklahoma, who has been hospitalized for 236 days; He finally got to go home!

Austin Norton went to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center on November, 26, 2016, with third degree burns that covered more than 77% of his body.

At the time, he was just 9-years-old and had been injured in a bonfire accident.

During his time at the hospital, Austin received multiple surgeries and a variety of treatments.

He also celebrated his 10th birthday, Christmas, News Years, and other holidays while hospitalized.

But on Thursday, July 20, 2017, Austin was able to go home.

Austin was able to ring the hospital bell eight times before leaving to signify the eight months he'd spent in the hospital.

Upon discharge, pediatric burn survivors ring the bell to "signify their personal victory and medical accomplishment."

"We feel this is a fitting and symbolic way to applaud all burn survivors, regardless of their age, for their determination and hard work, and to recognize the courage and bravery it takes to overcome this type of devastating injury,” says Christopher Lentz, M.D., medical director of the Paul Silverstein Burn Center.

His departure from the hospital was also one to remember and a childhood dream. The Little Axe Fire Department picked him up from the hospital and took him home riding in the front-seat of a firetruck.

Austin has a long road ahead of him that include more surgeries and months, maybe years, of rehabilitation.

He is also the largest pediatric burn injury ever treated at INTEGRIS.