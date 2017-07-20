19-year-old man killed after vehicle overturns in ravine

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – A 19-year-old man from Marietta was pronounced dead following a car accident on Wednesday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a rollover accident on U.S. 77 in Love County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that 19-year-old Nathan Hurst was in the passenger’s seat of a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by a 17-year-old girl when it drove off the road.

Investigators say they don’t know why the vehicle drove off the road, but the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll .

The trooper’s report stated that the vehicle came to rest on its top in a ravine.

Hurst, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Hurst died from massive injuries at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Texas hospital in good condition.

At this point, the cause of the collision is under investigation.