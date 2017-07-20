191 homes to possibly replace old golf course, drawing concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Proposed plans of replacing an old golf course with nearly 200 homes have received criticism from an Edmond neighborhood.

In January, SACC Investments, LLC purchased the once Coffee Creek Golf Course. Attorney Randel Shadid said they removed the 'special uses' permit in April, which is in compliance with Oklahoma law and Edmond city ordinance.

"The underlying zoning is single family, it’s for single family homes so we don’t have to rezone to build homes there," says Shadid. "We just have to get a plat approved."

The initial plat was filed last week; however, Coffee Creek neighbors tell NewsChannel 4 they're hopeful the city will listen to their concerns. Some fear property values will be destroyed by replacing the golf course, while others like Mike Barnes say they're concerned about adding more problems to the rainwater runoff.

"I believe this water base that crosses over Coffee Creek, it washed out the last time we had big rain," recalls Barnes. "We also washed out at Santa Fe up north of Coffee Creek."

Barnes has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years. He says as an informed buyer, he understood the golf course had a chance of being closed one day.

"This golf course is a fantastic golf course. With the right kind of management, there was no reason that this has to turn into a housing addition," he explains.

Newschannel 4 brought the concerns over lowered property value to Shadid, who says this argument is not new; however, he says he does not buy it.

"There is no empirical evidence in Edmond anywhere in town that a rezoning to commercial, multifamily residential whatever it might be has lowered the values," he says.

Shadid also adds, he thinks offering more homes in the area would help boost sales taxes and retail development.

A hearing with the city's planning commission is set for September 19.