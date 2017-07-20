3 men in jail after concerned Pottawatomie County resident reports “suspicious vehicle”

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Three men were arrested after a Pottawatomie County resident reported a “suspicious vehicle.”

Wednesday, officials say a Pottawatomie County resident called deputies after spotting a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Betty Drive and Waco Road in Bethel, Oklahoma.

A deputy who drove by the vehicle reportedly noticed several items in the back of the vehicle.

Officials say that when the driver ran a stop sign, the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a two-mile pursuit.

At the end of the pursuit, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, Pott County authorities report.

The deputy held two passengers at gunpoint by the vehicle until back-up deputies could arrive.

The deputies then set up a manhunt perimeter in search of the driver who ran away.

Eventually, officials say deputies located the suspected driver behind a relative’s home, about a mile from where the pursuit ended.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Deputies learned that a smoker grill in the back of the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the pursuit was also stolen and had switched plates.

The driver and the two passengers were all arrested and booked into jail.

The arrested men have been identified as 34-year-old Travis Pacheco, 36-year-old Brandon Scalf and 22-year-old Tyler Wayne Perry McCune.

Officials want to remind residents to always contact authorities about suspicious activity.